Kelowna’s newest park taking shape

Construction of Kelowna’s newest park is about to begin.

The City of Kelowna says phase one of the Rowcliffe Community Park — part of the Central Green construction project at the old KSS site — will begin Thursday, Feb. 15.

“The first phase of park construction will focus on the north side of the park, where the new playground will be located,” said Robert Parlane, Parks and Buildings Planning Manager. “A new piece of public art will also be installed immediately adjacent to the park, and once fully complete, the overall park design will include a new recreation sports field, walking/running loop and a smaller urban off-leash dog park.”

The city says the north fence of the existing temporary dog park will be relocated southward to facilitate construction.

Following the construction of phase one, other additions to the park will include a large field for sports and picnicking, community gardens and a walking track.