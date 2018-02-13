TV station apologizes for mixing up Pyeongchang with Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s
A Chicago TV station has issued an apology after airing a news report about the Pyeongchang Winter Games that featured a graphic with the name “P.F. Chang 2018” instead of the South Korean city where the 2018 Winter Games are currently underway.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago ABC affiliate WLS made the massive goof during a Saturday news broadcast, with the graphic featuring the 2018 Winter Games logo along with the name P.F. Chang, a popular Asian restaurant chain throughout the U.S.
READ MORE: Pyeongchang or PyeongChang: What’s the right way to spell the Olympic town?
As the Tribune reports, a WLS spokesperson explained the whole thing was a mix-up; a special graphic was created for a “satirical piece” for the station’s sports anchor in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own sports, but this graphic was used by accident in an actual news story.
While the station issued an apology for the screw-up, that didn’t prevent the Twitterverse from engaging in some hearty mockery via tweets such as these:
Even the actual P.F. Chang’s got in on the action with a couple of choice tweets:
