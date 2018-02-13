TV station apologizes for mixing up Pyeongchang with Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s

A Chicago TV station has issued an apology after airing a news report about the Pyeongchang Winter Games that featured a graphic with the name “P.F. Chang 2018” instead of the South Korean city where the 2018 Winter Games are currently underway.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago ABC affiliate WLS made the massive goof during a Saturday news broadcast, with the graphic featuring the 2018 Winter Games logo along with the name P.F. Chang, a popular Asian restaurant chain throughout the U.S.

As the Tribune reports, a WLS spokesperson explained the whole thing was a mix-up; a special graphic was created for a “satirical piece” for the station’s sports anchor in which viewers were encouraged to invent their own sports, but this graphic was used by accident in an actual news story.

While the station issued an apology for the screw-up, that didn’t prevent the Twitterverse from engaging in some hearty mockery via tweets such as these:

I may not be an athlete competing in Pyongyang, but I definitely compete in P.F. Chang's — Chris Jones (@_bones_jones56) February 12, 2018

If the Olympics were held at P.F. Chang's, I would be a gold medalist.

And what's up with those Olympic rings? #wpxi #pyeongchang2018 #PFChangs2018 pic.twitter.com/RcjmeMegzP — Gordon Loesch (@WPXIGordon) February 13, 2018

Last time I went to PF Chang's, I thought it was pretty good. But I never thought to myself "These guys need to host the Olympics." — David Wade (@davidwade) February 13, 2018

Really enjoying watching the P.F. Chang's 2018 games. https://t.co/h5iShtBH2l — Tyler Cameron (@tycam) February 13, 2018

Personally, I look forward to competing in the #PFChang #Olympics, as I have been training for many years. I’m an elite athlete in the field of Kung Pao Shrimp, and my DanDan Noodles game is strong. #WLS #Chicago #PyeongChang #Logo https://t.co/BvuLuh8bL6 — ((ProperGanderNews)) (@BamaStephen) February 13, 2018

Even the actual P.F. Chang’s got in on the action with a couple of choice tweets:

Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. 🙂 https://t.co/3HW694pE4J — P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) February 11, 2018