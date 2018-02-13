Single and having fun on Valentine’s Day in Edmonton

Cupid’s twisted arrow may well go flying out of the window. Edmonton businesses are observing an increasing trend of groups of single people getting together to have fun on Valentine’s Day.

Body Polish Day Spa’s owner Cori White feels Feb. 14 is not just about couples. The spa has special packages for women who want to spoil each other.

“This year has been a start of saying that it’s okay to just be yourself or just be with a girlfriend,” White said.

“Galentine’s Day” is the celebration of one’s gal pals and was first introduced in American sitcom Parks and Recreation. It is officially celebrated on Feb. 13.

But it’s not just about the girl gang.

Snow Valley Ski Club, for instance, is focusing on those who care about each other.

“We have a photo contest going on that day where people will have to hashtag “lovesv” and tag us in it and they’ll have the opportunity to win dinner for two,” William Fraser said.

There are also other ways for singles to stretch their imagination. Quite literally.

Shannon Berezanski from Last Minute Limousine says friends are surprising each other by booking limo rides.

Although both single men and women are showing one another they care, she finds the ladies to be more innovative.

“I think there’s a good balance between the men and women,” Berezanski said. “The men seem to stay a little bit more traditional with what the ladies like, but sometimes with the females booking – they tend to think out of the box.”

Feb. 13 is also being observed as Singles Awareness Day – shortened to SAD – but, ironically enough, singles in the city seem to having a blast.