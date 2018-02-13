English forum added to Montreal’s seniors action plan

The city of Montreal has added an English forum to the city’s seniors action plan in the borough of Cotes-des-Neiges-Notre-Dames-des-Grace.

The announcement comes after two Concordia University researchers wrote to Mayor Valérie Plante requesting to postpone and schedule forums on the roles that senior citizens play in the city.

The new location for the consultations will be at the Cummings Centre on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.

Opposition Leader Lionel Perez says it is good news but it is not enough for senior Montrealers.

“We still have the issue of having it in the winter months where seniors feel isolated, they do not feel comfortable and have a concern for safety.”

The city made the announcement on its website, which is only written in French.

“Now that we do see a certain need of having the questionnaire in English, we are looking into the possibility and we will be getting that done very quickly,” Projet Montreal’s Rosannie Filato, responsible for seniors and accessibility, said.

Filat said the city has added an English answering service to help with seniors who have questions.

Perez is also asking for Projet Montreal to add another English consultation in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Filato says that she will be speaking with borough Mayor Jim Beis on the possibility of the consultation.

Dr. Kim Sawchuk and Dr. Shannon Hebblethwaite, authors of the study, argue the forums are set up in locations that are in the central or eastern parts of Montreal and none in the west.

They’re also concerned the locations chosen are near metro stations that aren’t accessible.

“It’s not going to be a productive action plan if we do not hear from the people that are most affected,” Perez said.

Filato says they are open to possibly scheduling a second or later event to help with the winter weather.