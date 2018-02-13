Salmon Arm RCMP seize drugs and gun

Salmon Arm RCMP have two people in custody after seizing drugs and a gun from a stolen vehicle.

The arrest happened Monday following reports of an erratic driver on Highway 1.

The vehicle had Alberta plates and police determined that it had been reported stolen 10 days earlier.

Plain clothes RCMP officers managed to track the vehicle on Ross Street in Salmon Arm where the occupants were arrested.

RCMP say they seized a wide variety of drugs including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and crystal meth.

They also recovered a loaded 12 gauge shotgun and 30 rounds of ammunition.

The accused are a male and female. No ages, no names.

Police say the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.