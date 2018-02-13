Messy road conditions on Hwy QE2 north of Airdrie

Wintry road conditions on Highway QE2 north of Airdrie made for a difficult commute Tuesday morning.

“Drifting snow and icy conditions caused chaos all over the place,” said RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters.

There were several reports of cars in the ditch, he said.

Blowing snow didn’t help either, making the drive particularly hard for motorists.

Snow-covered roads on 144 Avenue NW near Sarcee Trail NW in Calgary were also challenging for motorists, with a few cars ending up in snow banks.