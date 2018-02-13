Toronto’s historic Leuty Lifeguard Station vandalized with racist graffiti

Toronto police are investigating after racist graffiti was found spray painted on the historic Leuty Lifeguard Station in the city’s Beach neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a report of a hate crime around 9:15 a.m. at the lifeguard station located at the eastern beaches.

Images of swastikas, the words “Hail Hitler” and human genitalia were just some of the images displayed on the wooden structure.

“It is absolutely vile. It’s despicable. It’s horrific. We will not tolerate it in our city,” Ward 32 Beaches-East York Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon told Global News.

“You get a little bit jarred that way, but we have a great community and a great city, and we’re going to rally together. This is not tolerated at all.”

McMahon said the city’s parks department was notified of the graffiti Tuesday morning and it was quickly covered up by white paint by noon.

The lifeguard station, which was built in the 1920s, is scheduled to undergo a $200,000 procedure that will raise the structure above ground to prevent it from the rising lake waters.

The project is expected to begin in the spring.