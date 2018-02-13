Canada
February 13, 2018 10:53 am
Updated: February 13, 2018 11:07 am

Trudeau to meet with Boushie family in aftermath of Gerald Stanley verdict

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Family members of Colten Boushie said Monday that they appreciated messages of support from Prime Minister Trudeau and other MPs, but said the messages didn’t help restore faith in the justice system.

A A

Justin Trudeau will meet with the family of Colten Boushie in the angry aftermath of a not-guilty verdict in the First Nation man’s shooting death.

A spokesman for the prime minister said Trudeau is looking forward to listening to the family and his heart goes out to Boushie’s community.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Shocked, angered’ but not surprised: Reaction continues after Colten Boushie decision

On Friday, a jury acquitted Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley of second-degree murder after he shot and killed Boushie, a 22-year-old member of the Red Pheasant First Nation, in 2016.

Boushie’s relatives are also expected to meet Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale on Tuesday.

READ MORE: GoFundMe page for Gerald Stanley draws fury amid protests, calls for appeal

His family sat down Monday with the ministers of Indigenous relations and Indigenous services, telling them they have little faith in the criminal justice system and they are focused on talking about long-term improvements.

Wilson-Raybould has said the government is considering changes to the way juries are selected after concerns were raised about the apparent all-white makeup of the jury in Stanley’s trial.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Boushie Verdict
Colten Boushie
Colten Boushie family
Gerald Stanley
Gerald Stanley verdict
Jody Wilson-Raybould
Justin Trudeau
Ottawa
Prime Minister
Ralph Goodale
Red Pheasant First Nation
Saskatchewan
Second Degree Murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News