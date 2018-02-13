Deputy mayor of New Jersey town resigns after comparing immigrants to raccoons

MENDHAM TOWNSHP, N.J. – The deputy mayor in the New Jersey town where former Gov. Chris Christie lives has resigned after comparing immigrants to rabid raccoons on Facebook.

The Daily Record reports Republican Rick Blood, who resigned as deputy mayor of Mendham Township late Monday evening, previously apologized for the comment that he said he cut and pasted from a friend before deleting on Sunday. It compared immigrants to “rabid, messy, mean raccoons” and praised President Donald Trump.

Blood said he did not intend to resign from his appointed position, but was met with fierce opposition at Monday night’s meeting. He apologized again, saying his “bonehead” decision to post the rant had put the committee in a difficult position.

The council discussed the matter in a closed session.