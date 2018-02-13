Fire at Burlington animal hospital likely caused by careless smoking

Officials say careless smoking may have been the cause of a fire at a Burlington animal hospital.

Fire in the basement at Askey Animal Hospital on Fairview Street west of Walkers Line in Burlington. Crews ventilating smoke conditions. #BurlOn pic.twitter.com/pKiKE5jvto — DR (@Media371) February 13, 2018

Crews arrived at around 8 p.m. Monday after a blaze broke out in the basement of Askey Animal Hospital on Fairview Street.

No animals were injured but some were taken to nearby vets as a precaution.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.