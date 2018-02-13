Fire at Burlington animal hospital likely caused by careless smoking
Officials say careless smoking may have been the cause of a fire at a Burlington animal hospital.
Crews arrived at around 8 p.m. Monday after a blaze broke out in the basement of Askey Animal Hospital on Fairview Street.
No animals were injured but some were taken to nearby vets as a precaution.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.
