Canada looking to take home 6th Olympic curling gold with win in mixed doubles

Canada is looking to continue its stronghold on Olympic curling as two powerhouses will compete for the first gold medal handed out in the mixed curling doubles at the Pyeongchang Games.

Canadians Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris are guaranteed a medal Tuesday as the pair will face Switzerland in the finals and no matter that outcome, the medal will be Canada’s 11th in the event — five more than any other Olympic country.

Canada moved on to the finals after downing Norway 8-4 at the Gangneung Curling Centre on Monday.

“It’s an honour to be playing in that gold medal game. Knowing that no matter what happens at the end of the game, we’re going to leave it all on the ice and we’re coming home with a medal, is incredible,” Lawes said after the semi-finals. “I couldn’t have dreamed of a better week for us, especially after losing our first game. It’s been so much fun learning and building towards this moment. I really just wanted to enjoy it best I can.”

Should Lawes and Morris win Tuesday, it will be the nation’s sixth Olympic curling gold medal, giving Canada four more than any other Olympic country.

“It means the world (to be in the final). I just really felt that fire in there today, that sometimes is hard to find,” Morris said. “We know we’re going to have a heck of a battle in the final no matter who we play. But we’re going to come out like hard Canadian curlers tomorrow.”

Both Canadian curlers already have one Olympic medal under their belts. Lawes took home gold at the Sochi 2014 Games, while Morris helped the men’s team capture gold on home soil at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The pair will make history Tuesday by joining Kevin Martin, arguably one of the greatest in the sport, to be the only Canadians to have multiple medals in Olympic curling. Martin took home gold in Vancouver and silver at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

Switzerland is looking to win its second curling gold since winning their first at the 1998 Nagano Games. The Swiss will be awarded its sixth Olympic curling medal on Tuesday.