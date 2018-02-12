Queenie the pointer mix was set to be adopted, before she went missing in North Vancouver

Have you seen Queenie?

She’s a two-year-old pointer mix from Puerto Vallarta who was also set to be adopted out to a Victoria-area family on Monday.

That was before she went missing in North Vancouver the night before.

Queenie was flown into Vancouver on Sunday night and was supposed to stay with a volunteer in North Vancouver before she was to be taken on a ferry to the island on Monday.

But she went missing after her leash somehow snapped off while she was out walking in the area of Mahon Avenue and 21st Street West on Sunday night at about 10 p.m., said Deanna Pacitti, a volunteer who does visits to ensure that dogs have been placed in sensible homes.

Pacitti who was out searching for Queenie on Monday; she said the dog was sighted in an alley near Chesterfield Avenue and 23rd Street West at around 4 p.m.

“We think she’s probably not going too far because she doesn’t know where she is,” Pacitti told Global News.

Queenie was adopted out by the Puerto Vallarta SPCA.

She initially came to the organization’s attention after it learned about a mother dog whose puppies were being stolen off the street, leaving her with only two, according to a Facebook post.

Queenie and her two remaining puppies, Duke and Prince, were taken to the Puerto Vallarta SPCA.

She was going to be adopted out to a Victoria family with two children and a bird.

The Puerto Vallarta SPCA described Queenie as a sweet dog who was friendly to canines and people alike.

She’s spayed, weighs about 45 pounds, and she was wearing a red sweater when she went missing.

The Victoria family is “very sad that she’s missing,” said a note from the Puerto Vallarta SPCA.

Here are some more photos of Queenie: