Canada
February 12, 2018 7:49 pm
Updated: February 12, 2018 8:04 pm

RCMP has given ‘comfort letters’ to companies which help free Canadian hostages

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press

The RCMP headquarters building is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, October, 5, 2011.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand
A senior RCMP official says the national police force has sometimes assured private companies they won’t be prosecuted for dealing with hostage-takers on behalf of desperate Canadian families.

James Malizia, the RCMP assistant commissioner for national security, tells a Senate committee today that the primary focus for the force is the safe release of the hostages.

As a result, the Mounties have provided so-called “comfort letters” to private agencies assisting families, saying they will not be criminally investigated for negotiating with terrorists or other criminals.

The Canadian government has a long-standing policy against paying ransoms in hostage-takings.

David Drake, a director general at Global Affairs Canada, says he is unaware of a case in which the federal government has either directly or indirectly paid a ransom.

He says the government is firm in its resolve to deny terrorists the resources they need to conduct attacks against Canada, its allies and partners.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

