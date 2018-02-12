Cocaine, firearm seized during Maskwacis search; 4 people arrested

Four people have been taken into custody and charges are pending after a search on the Ermineskin First Nation found cocaine and weapons.

Maskwacis RCMP, along with the Community Response Unit and Red Deer RCMP, executed a search warrant on Monday morning “in rural Ermineskin,” a news release said.

RCMP said a firearm, a tactical shotgun and 16.3 grams of cocaine were seized.

Officers continue to investigate.