Robots take to the slopes on Winter Olympics sidelines

While many Alpine events at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics struggle against high winds, there were no such problems for a group of robots which took to the slopes in nearby Dunnae on Feb. 12.

Robots of all shapes and sizes took their turns skiing, some tumbling, down a course in Welli Hilli ski resort, an hour’s drive west of Pyeongchang.

Eight teams, including universities, institutes and a private company, all vied for the US$10,000 prize.

The organizer of the Ski Robot Challenge, Kim Dong-Uk, said the race took place during the Olympic period, to show off the country’s robotic technology.

The robot competitors feature camera sensors taught to avoid blue and red, the colours of the flagpoles dotting the slope.

The TAEKWAN-V team took home the honours with teams awarded points not only for the speed in which the robot completes the course, but also the number of flagpoles it weaved past.

All entrants must measure above 50 cm in height, stand on two “legs,” have joints resembling elbows and knees, an independent power system and use ski plates and poles.