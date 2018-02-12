Toronto police arrest 4 men in human trafficking probe involving teen victims

Toronto police say they have arrested four men in a human trafficking investigation.

They allege the men forced two girls, aged 15 and 16, to work in the sex trade.

Together the men face 31 charges, including sexual assault and possession and distribution of child pornography.

0212 10:26 Four Men Arr. In Ongoing Human Tfcking Invst, Face Total … Chrgd Men Rlsd https://t.co/vcocwVw5Z4 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 12, 2018

Police believe one of the victims was recruited through social media, and say one of the men then travelled with her outside of Toronto to recruit the second girl.

They say the girls were allegedly forced to work in the sex trade over a period of four days.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.