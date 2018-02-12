Three homes involved in a fire on Rae Street

A house fire on the 1500 block of Rae Street has spread to multiple neighbouring structure. The Regina Fire Department received the call just before 11 a.m.

Fire crews are currently on the scene battling the fire.

The initial fire began at a home just north of the Rae Street and 9th Avenue intersection.

The first house is engulfed in flames. The fire spread to another house immediately south of the initial fire. As of 11:40 a.m. the fire spread to a third house, the north neighbour of the initial home.

At least six fire trucks are on scene, with about two dozen fire fighters. They are attacking the fire from both Rae Street and the alley behind the homes.

Ninth Avenue is blocked off on either side of Rae Street and the alley is also closed off.

Fire crews rescued a cat from one of the houses and it is expected to be okay. There is no word on any human injuries at this time.

More to come…