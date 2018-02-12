World
February 12, 2018 11:26 am
Updated: February 12, 2018 12:18 pm

Obama portraits unveiled at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

By Staff The Associated Press

The National Portrait Gallery has unveiled portraits of former U.S. president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, both painted by African-American artists who were personally chosen by the Obamas.

The portraits were unveiled to the public Monday at the gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian group of museums. The gallery has a complete collection of presidential portraits. A second and different set of portraits of the former first couple will eventually hang in the White House.

Former U.S. President Obama greets artist Wiley during portrait unveiling at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington

Former U.S. President Barack Obama greets artist Kehinde Wiley during the unveiling of his portrait at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2018.

REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artist Sherald and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in unveiling of portrait at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington

Artist Amy Sherald (R) and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama’s portrait at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2018.

REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Barack Obama’s portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley – an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans.

For Michelle Obama’s portrait, the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

The portraits will be officially installed and available for public viewing starting on Feb. 13.

