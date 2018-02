A stretch of the westbound 401 reopened Monday morning after being closed for a few hours between Marysville and Shannonville road near Napanee, Ont.

CLEARED Road Closure: #Hwy401 WB from Marysville Rd to Shannonville Rd #Shannonville – Hwy is now OPEN ^jp — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) February 12, 2018

It closed just before 8pm Sunday night due to two separate collisions involving multiple vehicles.

CLEARED Road Closure: #Hwy401 WB from Marysville Rd to Shannonville Rd #Shannonville – Hwy is now OPEN ^jp — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) February 12, 2018

Police have not provided many details. There are no reports of serious injuries.