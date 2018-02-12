public forum
February 12, 2018 7:29 am

Winnipeg Police to hold public forum Monday

Crime prevention booths will be set up at Gordon Bell High School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service is hosting a public forum Monday, in an effort to reduce gang-related offences and drug activity in the city.

Gang awareness presentations along with fentanyl and addictions presentations will also take place at the school.

Police will additionally talk about methamphetamine and its link to crime in communities.

All residents are welcome to attend the event.

