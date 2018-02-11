More than 140 couples tie the knot in Vancouver ‘pop-up’ weddings

Love was in the air in downtown Vancouver on Sunday with dozens of couples tying the knot days before Valentine’s Day.

About 144 pairs signed up for the free wedding service, known as Love in the Square, which took place at Robson Square.

“It’s absolutely chaotic, but every time someone is getting married at their arch with their efficient, they’re truly in their moment, they are truly feeling the love and everything outside of them sort of just melts away and I just love seeing that and it makes it so very special,” said co-organizer Nicole Vanselow.

“We obviously give back by giving free weddings to people who maybe have struggled planning weddings or not have the money or the time,” she said. “It just feels so good to see people happy and celebrate love without the pressure and the stress the stress of having to plan a wedding.”

Couples are lining up at “Love in the Square” to get married #Vancouver @cknw pic.twitter.com/Sgzqg0EwKu — Michelle Morton (@MMorton980) February 11, 2018

She said the registration fees are being donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.