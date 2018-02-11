Lightning set record in 139-105 blowout win over Titans

Joe Cocker and The Beatles immortalized getting by “with a little help from your friends.”

But the song is as much a lesson as it is a great piece of music.

And the London Lightning followed its tune to a 139-105 win over the visiting K-W Titans on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens.

The Lightning broke a franchise record with 45 assists on 52 field goals, sharing the ball on nearly every possession.

London also came together on the defensive side of the court, limiting the Titans to 44.4 per cent shooting. That had Lightning head coach, Keith Vassell most impressed following the game.

“All season we have been trying to play good defence, consistently and I think we were able to do that,” said Vassell. “It resulted in us consistently getting high percentage shots on the offensive end. This has been a build and I am very, very proud of the guys and the commitment they have made throughout the season to handle a lot of ups and downs, and it’s a sign of much better things to come. We have been working really hard in practice. The guys have been very committed and focused and are giving everything that they can and it showed in the result today.”

The victory was London’s second in a row and has erased most of the memories of a three-game slide to end the month of January and begin the month of February.

Ryan Anderson led the way for the Lightning with his second career triple-double. Anderson had 24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and believes hard work during practice this week translated to the court against K-W.

“I think it’s [45 assists] a testament to what we have been trying to work on in terms of moving the ball and making the extra pass, passing up a great look for a greater look. That’s something we have been preaching since our last few losses. We have been working hard, all week in practice we’ve been working really hard, we changed a few things as far as defense and what we are trying to do, but we incorporated it all and held each other accountable to those things and tonight it showed.”

London shot 61.2 per cent and over 80 per cent from the free throw line, which was one of their best efforts of the year.

Garrett Williamson of the Lightning had 29 points to lead all scorers.

Royce White remained away from the team at home in Minnesota for family reasons.

London will be home to the St. John’s Edge on Thursday at Budweiser Gardens before playing at home with the Titans on Sunday in London and then on Family Day in Kitchener.

The Lightning continue to sit percentage points ahead of the Edge in first place in the Central Division.

K-W fell to 4-18 and currently sit last in the overall National Basketball League of Canada standings.