Highway 9 closed after car crash

Part of Highway 9 was closed on Sunday after a serious motor vehicle crash.

According to Manitoba Roads, a section of the highway 3.9 km north of Highway 4 junction to Clandeboye was shut down around 2 p.m.

RCMP said three vehicles were involved and there’s at least one serious injury that’s possibly fatal.

The highway was reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The crash site is about 50 km north of Winnipeg.