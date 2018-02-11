Highway 9 closed after car crash
Part of Highway 9 was closed on Sunday after a serious motor vehicle crash.
According to Manitoba Roads, a section of the highway 3.9 km north of Highway 4 junction to Clandeboye was shut down around 2 p.m.
RCMP said three vehicles were involved and there’s at least one serious injury that’s possibly fatal.
The highway was reopened around 5:30 p.m.
The crash site is about 50 km north of Winnipeg.
