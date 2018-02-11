Crash
February 11, 2018
Updated: February 11, 2018 6:42 pm

Highway 9 closed after car crash

Part of Highway 9 was closed on Sunday after a serious motor vehicle crash.

According to Manitoba Roads, a section of the highway 3.9 km north of Highway 4 junction to Clandeboye was shut down around 2 p.m.

RCMP said three vehicles were involved and there’s at least one serious injury that’s possibly fatal.

The highway was reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The crash site is about 50 km north of Winnipeg.

