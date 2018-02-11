Sports
February 11, 2018 1:36 pm
Updated: February 11, 2018 2:29 pm

Kelowna Rockets fall to Victoria Royals in OT

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Kelowna Rockets photo
A A

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-3 in overtime to the Victoria Royals on Saturday in Victoria.

The Royals took an early lead as Noah Gregor bested Rockets goaltender James Porter at 3:52 into the first period.

Kole Lind evened things up five minutes later and Cal Foote added a goal for Kelowna to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Victoria tied the game 2-2 in the second frame.

Conner Bruggen-Cate pushed the Rockets ahead 3-2 in the third period, but Noah Gregor notched his second goal of the night to even things up 3-3.

In overtime, Tanner Kaspick ended the Rockets game on a power play at 2:22 into the extra frame.

Victoria beat Kelowna 4-3 and now sit atop the WHL B.C. division.

The Rockets will welcome the Royals to Prospera Place on Monday for a Family Day matinee.

The puck drops at 2:05.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna
Kelowna Rockets
Rockets
Royals
Victoria
Victoria Royals
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News