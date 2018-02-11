Kelowna Rockets fall to Victoria Royals in OT

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-3 in overtime to the Victoria Royals on Saturday in Victoria.

The Royals took an early lead as Noah Gregor bested Rockets goaltender James Porter at 3:52 into the first period.

Kole Lind evened things up five minutes later and Cal Foote added a goal for Kelowna to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Victoria tied the game 2-2 in the second frame.

Conner Bruggen-Cate pushed the Rockets ahead 3-2 in the third period, but Noah Gregor notched his second goal of the night to even things up 3-3.

In overtime, Tanner Kaspick ended the Rockets game on a power play at 2:22 into the extra frame.

Victoria beat Kelowna 4-3 and now sit atop the WHL B.C. division.

The Rockets will welcome the Royals to Prospera Place on Monday for a Family Day matinee.

The puck drops at 2:05.