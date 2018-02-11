One dead and another in critical condition following collision near Mount Brydges

A teenage girl is dead and her father is in critical condition following a two vehicle collision.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police say the crash took place Saturday afternoon on Glendon Drive just west of Parkhouse Drive, near Mount Brydges.

Police have identified the girl as 13-year-old Avery Kernaghan of Mount Brydges.

Her father, 47-year-old Douglas Kernaghan, was driving their vehicle at the time of the crash.

The two were transported to London Health Sciences Centre by emergency services.

Avery was later pronounced dead in hospital, and her father remains there in critical condition.

READ MORE: Chatham OPP charge transport truck driver after Hwy. 401 collision with snow plow

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt during the incident, and has not yet been identified.

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is conducting an investigation into the collision and is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.