February 11, 2018 8:34 am

Quebec’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe takes silver in women’s moguls at 2018 Winter Games

By Staff The Canadian Press

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, of Montreal, watches her numbers come in after competing in the freestyle skiing event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Sunday, February 11, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Justine Dufour-Lapointe took the silver medal in women’s moguls at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Dufour-Lapointe scored 78.56 on a fast and aggressive final run.

France’s Perrine Laffont won with 78.65, while Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva took bronze with 77.40.

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., skied last in the final but did not finish.

Dufour-Lapointe, from Montreal, won gold four years ago in Sochi, Russia, with sister Chloe finishing second.

Only Canada’s Alex Bilodeau has defended an Olympic moguls title, winning in 2010 and 2014.

