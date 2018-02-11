Here’s what Canada did while you were sleeping on Day 2 of 2018 Winter Olympics

The second full day of competition got underway Sunday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea with Canada getting on the podium, while weather forced the postponement of some events. Here’s what you may have missed.

Max Parrot nabbed a silver medal and Mark McMorris bronze in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event, getting Canada on the medal board.

Figure skating pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir kept a gold medal within their reach after finishing first in the team dance event.

In mixed doubles curling, Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris clinched first in round-robin play. The Canadians beat South Korea’s Hyeji Jang and Kijeong Lee 7-3 to finish the round robin 6-1.

Weather played a factor in the men’s Alpine downhill, forcing the event to be postponed until Thursday due to high winds at the Jeongseon ski venue.

Wind was also a factor in the men’s slopestyle snowboard event earlier in the day, which also forced the cancellation of the women’s slopestyle qualification round. All athletes will compete in the finals on Monday.

Finally, Canada’s Ted Bloemen took the silver in the men’s 5,000 metres, finishing second only to Dutch legend Sven Kramer. Bleomen, the world-record holder in the distance, didn’t feel he had his best performance Sunday but said he gave it everything he had.

“That perfect race where you get into a flow and just fly to the finish, it doesn’t always happen and it didn’t happen today,” Bloemen said. “But I made the most out of it and I got everything out of myself that I had. I’m a little bit disappointed that I didn’t have more to give today.

But overall I’m really happy and really proud to be on the podium and it’s a really big reward for my whole team.”

With files from the Canadian Press.