Alberta deputy premier gathering information on potential Olympic bid

Alberta deputy premier Sarah Hoffman is in South Korea taking in the 2018 Olympic Games. Hoffman is visiting Seoul, Gangneung City and PyeongChang County with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi from February 6-14.

She’s there to promote Alberta tourism, along with trade and investment opportunities.

Saturday, Hoffman told the Alberta Morning News, one of her main priorities has been gathering information of what it would take to put in an Olympic bid.

“Should we decide to put in a bid, of course we want to make sure that it’s a successful one but at this point we’re still gathering information about the economics, as well as the really positive spinoffs that are possible for tourism and for the local economy. As well as for sport and for health and for the community and national pride.”

Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda will head to South Korea February 20-27 to meet with key tourism and airline stakeholders in Seoul and Gangneung and supporting a Travel Alberta and Canada Beef promotional event.

Both Hoffman and Miranda will join Calgary city officials during sessions as part of the International Olympic Committee’s Observer Program.

LISTEN BELOW: Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman talks to the Alberta Morning News from the 2018 Winter Olympics

Hoffman said she attended the Calgary Winter Games in 1988 and remembers the atmosphere in the city.

“The main thing I remember is the feeling and how excited I was to be a part of it firsthand, upfront. And be walking through the plaza and see an athlete that you just watched compete on TV, or live if you were so fortunate.”

Hoffman attended the opening ceremonies in South Korea and said it was an emotional event.