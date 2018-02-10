Military exhibition at the second weekend of Feb Fest

The second weekend of Feb Fest brought a military feel to Market Square. A variety of weapons were on display for the Kingston community to come and learn more about what the army does out on the field.

“It’s new for most people. Not everyone gets to walk down Market Square and see a selection of weapons,” says Cpl. Marcel Lovell, who was educating kids and adults at the weapons booth organized by the Prince of Wales Regiment.

“Everyone can hold onto it, look at it, feel it and try everything out to see what it’s like in a day in our job.”

The items on display include the fighting order, rucksacks, standard serving rifle, light machine guns, and an anti-armour weapon. The weapons booth was a big hit with the kids.

Jazz McCloud had a ton of fun putting on an army vest and getting his hands on the weapons.

“To see all these guns and to see them and hold them was my favourite part,” says McCloud.

There weren’t just weapons on display, there were also big trucks that are used by the army out on the field.

“The little ones are really interested in it, everyone wants to get up there and pretend that they are driving,” says Royal Military College repersentative Curtis Sprissler.

There were also some traditional Feb Fest winter activities to enjoy, including the horse wagon rides, ice sculptures and outdoor skating. The outdoor winter festival will continue all month long.

