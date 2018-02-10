Winnipeg couple killed in Jamaica laid to rest after emotional ceremony

A Winnipeg couple killed in Jamaica were laid to rest after an emotional funeral service Saturday.

More than 400 people gathered to pay tribute to Melbourne Flake, 81, and Etta Flake, 70.

“I’ve never wanted my parents to come back to me as much as I have since finding out about their deaths,” the couple’s daughter Laverne Francis said.

The Flakes were found dead in their vacation home in St. Thomas, Jamaica on Jan. 9.

On Friday, Jamaican police confirmed one man was taken into custody.

“We feel really gratified that they have caught someone finally,” daughter Debbie Olfert said. “It’s more than we could have hoped for. It’s like an exclamation point at the end of this.”

The couple’s funeral at Calvary Temple highlighted their love of family and faith in God.

“I need to seek peace and the only way I’ll find that is by keeping my eyes on Jesus. He’s going to get me through this and I know that for sure,” Francis said.

The Flakes are survived by five children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.