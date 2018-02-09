B.C. Family Day weekend traffic snarled by cold weather, high avalanche danger

Long weekend traffic is busy at the best of times in B.C., but at least one major route was turned into a veritable parking lot on Friday after a snowstorm across parts of the province put avalanche danger at “considerable” levels.

A section of Highway 1 was closed Friday, at the start of the Family Day long weekend, as crews carried out avalanche control, leaving trucks stuck in place on the road.

HUGE avalanche control on #BCHwy1 today. The control was necessary to reduce the snow load in the Lanark snowshed area. Pretty dramatic… Watch: pic.twitter.com/zvwu5lNzzW — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 9, 2018

Highway 1 was closed between Revelstoke and Sicamous but it was open as of 5 p.m. A

Another section, from Revelstoke to Golden, was closed — also due to avalanche control.

That route was expected to open between 10 p.m. on Friday and 12 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Drivers also endured a difficult night on the Coquihalla which included a closure south of Merritt.

“It’s nasty, it’s not a good road to drive on right now,” said one driver.

More highway closures aren’t expected, but it is the Family Day long weekend and traffic could still jam up, said Global BC traffic reporter Kaitlyn Herbst.

“I’m not expecting to see any more of those highway closures but it’s always busy on long weekends and with the temperature falling, expecting to see icier conditions,” she said.

Icy conditions are prevailing after a winter storm dumped more than 30 cm of snow on ares such as Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George, 100 Mile House and Revelstoke.

Prince George is expected to be like a skating rink this weekend after the city was buried under upwards of 40 cm of snow.

And there’s avalanche danger in numerous areas.

“We anticipate the danger will be highest in the Interior ranges, all the way from the Rockies north to Prince George, north and east of Prince George, right down to the U.S. border,” said Karl Klassen with Avalanche Canada.

The snowpack was described as complex after three weeks of constant storms.

People who don’t have a high level of training are advised to stay out of the backcountry.

Better weather is expected through the weekend but drivers are urged to be cautious.

“The key message is a blue sky is not a licence to put the pedal to the metal,” said Norm Parkes with B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation.