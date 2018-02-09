B.C.’s Family Day to be moved to 3rd week in February starting in 2019

Starting next year, British Columbians will celebrate Family Day at the same time as the majority of Canadians.

In 2019, B.C.’s Family Day will be moved to the third week in February “so families across the country can celebrate together,” Premier John Horgan announced in a media release Friday afternoon.

The previous government decided to make Family Day, introduced in 2013, the second Monday in February so that British Columbians would get the chance to enjoy the local ski hills without competition from visitors.

“Moving Family Day is the right thing to do for businesses small and large, and is better for families who may be spread out across the country,” said Horgan. “This gives families an opportunity to schedule and spend more time with loved ones from other provinces.”

The different day didn’t work for everyone across B.C. however. Federal employees, business owners, or those who conduct business across Canada and North America found themselves working on Family Day in B.C.

