Montreal introduces commissioner of Indigenous affairs

Montreal introduced a new commissioner of Indigenous affairs on Friday.

Marie-Ève Bordeleau will be filling the role.

She has Indigenous roots and has an extensive history of working with the population over the years.

“Throughout my professional career, I’ve been working with different Indigenous groups and governments across Canada,” Bordeleau said. “I’m also a trained mediator.”

Bordeleau will work in tandem with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and one of Bordeleau’s tasks will be to draft a reconciliation strategy.

“When we talk about reconciliation, to me it’s about acknowledging, celebrating, but also moving forward,” Plante said.

Friday’s announcement comes just months after the city added a new symbol to its flag.

The tree of peace is meant to honour the Indigenous community.

“It’s time for people to understand who we are, where we come from, our background,” Christine Zachary-Deom, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief, said.