Edmonton Oilers
February 9, 2018 5:58 pm

Leon Draisaitl back to centre as Edmonton Oilers visit Ducks

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl gains control of the puck after a missed Ducks opportunity to score in the third period in the game between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, Honda Center in Anaheim, CA, Stanley Cup Play-Offs, Round 2, Game 1 NHL Oilers vs Ducks, Anaheim, USA - 26 Apr 2017.

Photo by Peter Joneleit/CSM/REX/Shutterstock.
A A

Leon Draisaitl will be back at centre Friday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks.

Draisaitl, who can play centre or the wing, had been playing on a line with Connor McDavid for the last month.

“He has to drive our team, as Connor does and some of our top-end players. When he does that, everyone around him gets better,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said on Friday. “He’s had some good nights against the Ducks for whatever reason.”

It’s the second meeting of the season between the Oilers and Ducks. Edmonton won 2-1 in a shootout on Jan. 4 at Rogers Place.

“They have some pretty good players, a team we’re pretty familiar with,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said. “They have a lot of players who can make you pay if you give them too much room.”

The Oilers are 5-2-1 in their last eight but are coming off a 5-2 loss in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anaheim
anaheim ducks
Connor McDavid
Darnell Nurse
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Leon Draisaitl
National Hockey League
NHL
oilers
Oilers Ducks
oilers vs ducks
Todd McLellan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News