Leon Draisaitl back to centre as Edmonton Oilers visit Ducks

Leon Draisaitl will be back at centre Friday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks.

Draisaitl, who can play centre or the wing, had been playing on a line with Connor McDavid for the last month.

“He has to drive our team, as Connor does and some of our top-end players. When he does that, everyone around him gets better,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said on Friday. “He’s had some good nights against the Ducks for whatever reason.”

EDM lineup at ANA: Maroon-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Lucic-Draisaitl-Caggiula

Khaira-Strome-Kassian

Slepyshev-Letestu-Pakarinen Nurse-Davidson

Klefbom-Russell

Sekera-Benning Talbot — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) February 9, 2018

It’s the second meeting of the season between the Oilers and Ducks. Edmonton won 2-1 in a shootout on Jan. 4 at Rogers Place.

“They have some pretty good players, a team we’re pretty familiar with,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said. “They have a lot of players who can make you pay if you give them too much room.”

The Oilers are 5-2-1 in their last eight but are coming off a 5-2 loss in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.