Victoria musicians host weekly karaoke event for adults with intellectual disabilities

A group of Victoria musicians meet every Friday morning for one special reason.

Known as the Namaste Society, the Friday Music Event aims to give adults with intellectual disabilities the chance to belt out their favourite tunes karaoke style.

Namaste Music was started in 1996 by professional musician and music therapist Scott White. It has now grown to include four professional musicians, Calvin Cairns on piano, Joey Smith on bass, Don Leppard on Drums and Devon Macaferty on guitar and vocals.

Often, a musical guest or two joins in as well.

For everyone involved, it’s one of the highlights of the week.

For more information about the Namaste, check out their website.