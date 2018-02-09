Semi–trailer hits bridge near Brandon, loses $100k load of frozen pork

Frozen pork products headed west ended up all over a Manitoba roadway instead on Thursday.

A witness to the aftermath told Global News a semi-transport truck full of pork from Maple Leaf Foods drove through the underpass on Highway 17A just west of Brandon. The trailer was too high for the CP rail bridge and was torn off the trailer along with all the contents.

RCMP said the crash was reported by a passerby.

Whitehead Fire Department, Brandon Fire and Emergency Services (BFES), Blue Hills RCMP, Motor Vehicle Carrier Enforcement, CP Police and Manitoba Infrastructure attended the scene.

“Despite multiple signs, turn-around areas, and sensors with flashing lights to warn over-height drivers of the low bridge, the operator still ran into the bridge,” Liam Pattison said.

“This bridge has been the sight of many semi truck accidents over the years, as it is a low bridge. ​​Boxes were seen stuck up top in the supports of the bridge, many meters from where the semi came to a stop,” Pattison said.

A 35-year-old man has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for disobeying a traffic control device.