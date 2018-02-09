Police say no charges will be laid after teen struck at busy Hamilton intersection

Hamilton Police say charges will not be laid in connection with a collision that snarled traffic in the downtown core for about two hours on Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm that a 17 year old, who was hit by a vehicle in the intersection at King and James at about 2:30 p.m., did not have the right of way when he was struck.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital.

Police say the injuries have since been deemed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators adds that the teen was crossing James Street when he was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound.