Crime
February 9, 2018 2:00 pm

Two teens charged after St. Thomas girl, 14, secretly videotaped during sex act

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

File photo.

980 CFPL
A A

A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested and charged with child pornography-related offences, according to the St. Thomas Police Service.

READ MORE: St. Thomas police investigate after car doused with corrosive liquid

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was videotaped without her knowledge during a sex act.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old and 15-year-old were both charged with production of child pornography while the younger suspect is also charged with possession of child pornography.

READ MORE: Mother, son charged in connection with snow-clearing brawl: St. Thomas police

Both suspects have been released on conditions and are due in court at a later date.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Pornography
Secret Recording.
sex act recorded
St. Thomas Police
st. thomas teenager
videotaped without consent
Voyeurism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News