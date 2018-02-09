Two teens charged after St. Thomas girl, 14, secretly videotaped during sex act
A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested and charged with child pornography-related offences, according to the St. Thomas Police Service.
READ MORE: St. Thomas police investigate after car doused with corrosive liquid
According to police, a 14-year-old girl was videotaped without her knowledge during a sex act.
On Thursday, the 18-year-old and 15-year-old were both charged with production of child pornography while the younger suspect is also charged with possession of child pornography.
READ MORE: Mother, son charged in connection with snow-clearing brawl: St. Thomas police
Both suspects have been released on conditions and are due in court at a later date.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.