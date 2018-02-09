Two teens charged after St. Thomas girl, 14, secretly videotaped during sex act

A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old have been arrested and charged with child pornography-related offences, according to the St. Thomas Police Service.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was videotaped without her knowledge during a sex act.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old and 15-year-old were both charged with production of child pornography while the younger suspect is also charged with possession of child pornography.

Both suspects have been released on conditions and are due in court at a later date.