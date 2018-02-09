Comox Valley Airport
February 9, 2018 12:04 pm
Updated: February 9, 2018 12:59 pm

Flights resuming at Comox Valley Airport after suspicious package found on plane

By Online News Producer  Global News

Outside the Comox Valley Airport.

Google Street View
A A

Authorities have stood down at the Comox Valley Airport Friday morning after a suspicious package was found on a plane.

It is believed the package was found on an aircraft that had been parked overnight. It turns out it was a bag left by a passenger and there is no threat to the public.

Passengers should note all flight operations at the airport are resuming as normal.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Comox Airport
Comox Airport closed
Comox Valley Airport
Fly YQQ
Suspicious Package
YQQ

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News