Flights resuming at Comox Valley Airport after suspicious package found on plane
A A
Authorities have stood down at the Comox Valley Airport Friday morning after a suspicious package was found on a plane.
It is believed the package was found on an aircraft that had been parked overnight. It turns out it was a bag left by a passenger and there is no threat to the public.
Passengers should note all flight operations at the airport are resuming as normal.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.