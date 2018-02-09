Cold temperatures mean bigger bills: BC Hydro reactivates winter payment plan

Bundle up! Colder temperatures are on the way across the province, and BC Hydro is here to help.

Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon says there’s an arctic front shifting down to the south coast with highs only hitting four or five degrees in the next few days in some areas.

“But the key is is that overnight lows will drop down to about minus one, and out in the Fraser Valley, potentially down to minus two,” she said.

And because you may need to turn up the heat, Mora Scott with BC Hydro says it’s reactivating its winter payment plan.

“Typically, residential customers’ energy consumption increases on average by 88 per cent in the colder darker months… some customers will receive higher than expected bills and we recognize that some customers will need more time to manage their costs and the Winter Payment Plan is really going to help with that. It basically allows customers to choose up to six months to pay their bills,” Scott said.

The winter billing period runs from Dec. 1, 2017 until March 31, 2018.

If you want to create the six-month payment plan, Scott says it’s as easy as calling BC Hydro’s customer service.