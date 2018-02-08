Crime
February 8, 2018 10:52 pm
Updated: February 8, 2018 10:56 pm

68-year-old woman sexually assaulted inside Brampton home: Peel police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for a male suspect in an alleged sexual assault in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say they’re looking for a male suspect who sexually assaulted a woman inside her Brampton home.

Police said in a statement the incident happened “on or about” Monday.

The 68-year-old woman was in her home, in the Knightsbridge Road and Central Park Drive area near Bramalea City Centre, when an unknown man came inside and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before leaving the area.

Officers described the man as being approximately 30 years old and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white writing on the front of it.

“Police are reminding the public to exercise caution when dealing with strangers who arrive at their door,” the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peel Regional Police special victims unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

