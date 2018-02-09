Scott Thompson: Winter Games about politics as much as athletics

The 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are officially underway.

As with most Winter Games, there were plenty of storylines well ahead of any athletic competition.

It is no different here.

The facilities and service have been pristine, however, and instead of talking about incomplete venues or if there will be enough snow, it’s the ongoing political saga of North and South Korea.

Just prior to embracing the spirit and joining in competition, North Korea was lobbing missiles overhead while Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump compared the size of each other’s button.

It’s a game South Koreans have witnessed before and they’re tired of playing.

Now, Kim Jong Un is dropping his sister Kim Yo Jong into the Games to act as North Korean goodwill ambassador which has most South Koreans wondering at what point did their Winter Games get hijacked?

All this while a North Korean ship docked in a southern harbour used to transport and house their delegation is asking for enough fuel to make it back home, tight economic sanctions are preventing a fill-up.

Not all the Games here are on the ice, ski hills or bobsled run — it’s in the arena of politics.

And it looks like North Korea has the early lead.

Let the real games begin.

Scott Thompson is host of The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News