Video captures Texas deputy dragged by fleeing car

A Texas man is facing charges after police say he dragged a Williamson County deputy with his car, nearly killing her, early Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Nunnally, 22, is facing charges of aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon and is in custody.

Video was posted by the county sheriff’s department on Twitter and shows deputy Tabytha Horseman conducting a traffic stop in Round Rock, Texas, after the driver had not moved through several changes of a traffic light, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Patricia Gutierrez.

In the tweet, Sheriff Robert Chody said the “highly intoxicated driver” was in possession of “harmless marijuana and harmless cough syrup (sarcasm) nearly killed my deputies.”

Gutierrez told My Statesman that Horseman had been caught between the open driver’s side door and the car.

Horseman is seen on a dash cam speaking to the driver, identified by police as Jonathan Nunnally, and can be heard asking him multiple times for his driver’s licence and proof of insurance. At one point, after several inaudible responses, she asks him if he needs EMS and if he’s alright.

She can then be heard telling him to give her the keys to the car and placed them on the hood of the car.

“The deputy felt that the threat of the suspect fleeing in a vehicle was gone and minutes later, realized there was a second set of keys the suspect pulled out,” Sheriff Robert Chody told My Statesman.

Another request for Nunnally’s licence and proof of insurance was made, to which he responded that he did not have it. He then allegedly revved the engine and drove off, leaving a large amount of fumes behind him and the officer along for the ride.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, says that Nunnally kicked Horseman several times “in an attempt to throw me from the vehicle.”

“After kicking me several times, Jonathan maneuvered his upper body to the passenger seat to gain further leverage in a greater attempt to kick me out of the vehicle,” the affidavit continues.

Horseman can be heard yelling, “Stop,” several times before exclaiming, “You have my foot.”

The affidavit, according to the Statesman, said Nunnally would not stop the car and when he moved closer to Horseman, he was shot with a stun gun. When he froze as a result, she was able to stop his car and place it in park.

ABC affiliate WFAA reports a Williamson County sergeant heading home saw what happened and responded, pulling up behind the fleeing vehicle after it had parked.

In the sheriff’s tweet, he said, “deputies showed great restraint when deadly force could’ve been used.”

Police say Horseman was not injured in the incident.