St. Albert RCMP release sketch of suspect after robbery involving teen

An incident in which a St. Albert teen was approached by man with a large knife looking for drugs last month has RCMP turning to the public for tips.

RCMP said the 14-year-old was approached by the man at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 22 near a McDonald’s in the centre of St. Albert.

According to officers, he asked the youth for drugs while showing him a large knife.

The man left the area after procuring a small amount of drugs and the teen was unharmed.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old and short, dark hair. Officers said he was wearing a black coat, two hoodies and black shoes. He’s also described as skinny, 5’10” tall, with bad teeth and a crooked nose.

St. Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s help solving this crime. The St. Albert RCMP can be reached at 780-458-7700.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.