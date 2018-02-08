McCauley bar owner faces push-back from neighbours but says plan will protect community

A battle is brewing over a bar in the McCauley neighbourhood — and it hasn’t even opened yet.

For years, Santo’s at 10824 95 Street operated as a lounge and gaming room, but it shut down more than a year ago.

The new owner, Dwayne Yuzik, said he plans to re-open the bar and offer VLTs and off-track horse race betting. He said many of his permits have been approved but his biggest hurdle has been convincing his neighbours he won’t run a shady business.

“We will be great corporate citizens,” said Yuzik.

“I know what it was doing when it closed up and there’s a reason why it was closed up.”

Neighbours in the area have long complained about crime in the area and say another pub with VLTs is bad for their business.

La Dolce Vita café and bar in the complex also serves liquor and has VLTs.

“Past 4 p.m. I don’t walk on that side of the street because it’s so dangerous,” said Teresa Spinelli, business owner and director of Viva Italia District Association.

“I like to encourage the neighbourhood to have more businesses for sure, but not those kind of businesses.”

Spinelli was born and raised in McCauley and her family-run business, the Italian Centre, is down the street from Santo’s.

Spinelli said meat and cheese has been stolen from her shop and sold in the strip-mall parking lot and needles are often found near the park.

“We want to keep it safe for our kids.”

Those opposed to the bar re-opening have their city councillor in their corner.

Scott McKeen said much to his “chagrin” the city will likely approve the business licence, but said he wrote to the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission and argued against more booze and gambling in the area.

“In essence, you have a small casino next to a park, tucked inside a neighbourhood.”

Yuzik said he has already made improvements to lighting outside the bar and has reached out to beat cops.

“If it’s run the way it was before it closed, I won’t be here in a year.”

Yuzik plans to open the bar as soon as possible and, if given the go-ahead from the city and the AGLC, he hopes his neighbours will stop by.

“Maybe we can have a beer and play the horses.”