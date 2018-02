5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

Thursday

1 – Family Valentine’s Ride at Bear Creek Park, Surrey

On going until February 14, 10am – 4pm

Bear Creek Train and Mini Golf

https://www.bctrains.com/valentines-day

2 – Swank Wedding Show

Saturday February 10 10am – 4pm

Pan Pacific Hotel, Vancouver

https://www.swankweddingshow.com/

3 – BC Sports Hall of Fame Red Mitten Weekend

Saturday February 10 – Monday February 12





BC Sports Hall of Fame, Gate A at BC Place, Vancouver

4 – Family Day at Britannia Mine Museum

Monday February 12

Britannia Mine Museum, Sea to Sky Highway

https://www.britanniaminemuseum.ca/events-app/bc-family-day-2018

5 – Family Day Festival, Kamloops

Monday February 12, 10 – 2pm

The Tournament Capital Centre, Kamloops

https://www.kamloops.ca/our-community/news-events/events-calendar/family-day-festival