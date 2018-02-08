One dead in train, truck crash in Breslau, Ont.

One person is dead following a crash in Breslau, Ont. between a Via Rail train and a delivery truck.

The collision happened at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on a dirt road called Wurster Place, which is just off of Kramp Road.

In an email, a Via Rail spokesperson said no injuries were reported among the 54 passengers and crew members onboard the westbound train travelling from Toronto to London.

“Via Rail is collaborating with local authorities who are currently investigating the cause of the incident,” Mylene Belanger said. “We are focusing our efforts into bringing travellers currently en-route to their final destination as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The crossing does not have crossing signals and the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Wurster Place was closed Thursday afternoon for the investigation.