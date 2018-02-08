Highway 2 partially closed near Didsbury due to ‘extreme winter driving conditions’

Alberta RCMP were advising motorists to stay off Highway 2 Thursday afternoon, calling southbound lanes “impassable” due to the extreme winter weather.

RCMP said a multi-vehicle collision caused the southbound lanes of the highway to be closed as of 11:30 a.m.

Affected traffic was being diverted at Township Road 582 (Didsbury overpass), RCMP said.

While the northbound lanes remained open, RCMP said conditions were very poor and travel was not recommended.

“All roads and highways in southern Alberta are currently experiencing extreme winter driving conditions,” RCMP said.

“RCMP are asking any non-essential travel be postponed until conditions improve.”

A winter storm warning was put in effect on Wednesday for Calgary and the surrounding area, with as much as 35 centimetres forecasted to fall.

The overnight blast of snow made for a messy commute in the City of Calgary and forced some school closures.

WATCH: This timelapse video shows YYC Calgary International Airport being swallowed up by a winter storm that hammered the city overnight Wednesday into Thursday.