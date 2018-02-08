Saskatoon weather outlook: Frigid Friday morning, weekend warm-up

Frigid Friday morning on the way with -40 wind chills possible before a weekend warm-up!

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

While it didn’t feel as cold in with wind chills only dipping back to -36, temperatures still plunged back into the -30s to start the day in Saskatoon.

Partly cloudy skies stuck around through the first half of the morning before a few more clouds built in with some light snow later on as we made our way up into the mid -20s before noon.

-30 was where Saskatoon started the day with wind chills down to -36 this morning https://t.co/TSfUP6cTLm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/x3DM9iTqTf — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 8, 2018

A wee bit of light snow is falling this morning as clouds move through Saskatoon https://t.co/TSfUP6cTLm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/8DILiIKRe4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 8, 2018

More organized snow zone extends as far north as Kindersley. Snowfall warning still in extreme SW #Sask for 15-20cm snow https://t.co/TSfUP6cTLm #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/QJ4v61Mph0 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 8, 2018

An approaching arctic high helps bring us back into some sunshine and clearing skies during the afternoon as we rise up to a daytime high just into the minus teens.

Thursday Night

That arctic high will move right over the region Thursday night and punch temperatures right back toward -30 again with wind chills approaching extreme cold warning criteria of -40 under mostly clear skies.

Friday

-40 is around what it’ll feel like in the morning with wind chill to start the day, which means exposed skin can freeze in 5 to 10 minutes, so be sure to bundle right up before heading out.

That arctic high bringing in the frigid Friday morning will keep us under sunny skies in the morning, but will slide south during the day, allowing a few clouds to build in later on as we rise up to an afternoon high in the mid-minus teens thanks to a breezy winds moving in and helping mix down some warmer air.

Weekend

Relief from this cold snap finally edges in on Saturday with a return of mild temperatures as daytime highs soar up to around -10 degrees in the afternoon before falling back into the minus teens Sunday.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries will accommodate the short-lived warm-up on Saturday before skies clear back out as arctic air presses back in on Sunday.

Work Week Outlook

That arctic high will knock us right back into the -20s Monday morning with wind chills returning to the -30 to -40 range before we warm back up into the minus teens for daytime highs into the middle of the week with clouds rolling back in as well.

Linden Black took the Feb. 8 Your Saskatchewan photo at Patuanak.