Lifestyle
February 8, 2018 1:48 pm

Winning ticket for $9M Lotto 6-49 jackpot sold in London

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

File photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
A A

If you bought a Lotto 6-49 ticket in London for Wednesday’s draw, you’ll want to check it.

READ MORE: Hamilton-area couple wins $23.3-million Lotto 6-49 jackpot

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the $9-million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in London. The OLG did not say exactly where in London the ticket was purchased.

It was also a lucky night for someone in the St. Thomas region. A winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in St. Thomas for Wednesday’s Ontario 49 draw.

READ MORE: U.S. woman won $560M lottery — now she’s suing to stay anonymous

Winning numbers can be checked on the OLG website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jackpot
london lottery
Lotto 6-49
Olg
ontario 49
St. Thomas
winning lottery london
Winning lottery ticket

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News