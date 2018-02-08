Winning ticket for $9M Lotto 6-49 jackpot sold in London

If you bought a Lotto 6-49 ticket in London for Wednesday’s draw, you’ll want to check it.

READ MORE: Hamilton-area couple wins $23.3-million Lotto 6-49 jackpot

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the $9-million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in London. The OLG did not say exactly where in London the ticket was purchased.

It was also a lucky night for someone in the St. Thomas region. A winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in St. Thomas for Wednesday’s Ontario 49 draw.

READ MORE: U.S. woman won $560M lottery — now she’s suing to stay anonymous

Winning numbers can be checked on the OLG website.